Experts predict melanoma death rates will fall by 2050
Amsterdam, The Netherlands: By 2050 the death rates from malignant melanoma will have decreased from their current levels but the numbers of people dying from the disease will have increased due to the aging of populations. However, if new treatments for the deadly skin cancer prove to be effective, the numbers of deaths could fall too, according to research presented at the European Cancer Congress 2017 [1] today .
Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.
