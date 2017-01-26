Experts predict melanoma death rates ...

Experts predict melanoma death rates will fall by 2050

Amsterdam, The Netherlands: By 2050 the death rates from malignant melanoma will have decreased from their current levels but the numbers of people dying from the disease will have increased due to the aging of populations. However, if new treatments for the deadly skin cancer prove to be effective, the numbers of deaths could fall too, according to research presented at the European Cancer Congress 2017 [1] today .

Chicago, IL

