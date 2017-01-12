Ex -Kosovo premier freed pending French extradition decision
Former prime minister of Kosovo Ramush Haradinaj, center, leaves the court escorted by hooded police officers in Colmar, eastern France, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. A French court has ordered the release of a jailed former prime minister of Kosovo pending a decision on whether to extradite him to Serbia, where he's wanted on war crimes charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16)
|14 hr
|Into The Night
|143
|Fans from around world celebrate Presley's 82nd...
|Jan 9
|Common Language
|2
|Why Marine Le Pen wona t admit that Russia hack...
|Jan 9
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|14
|France arrests former Kosovo Prime Minister sou...
|Jan 7
|Teddy
|15
|Former Kosovo PM Held in France
|Jan 6
|sava
|1
|At CES, the weird takes center stage
|Jan 5
|Dr Wu
|1
|Kosovar ex-premier, wanted by Serbia, faces Fre...
|Jan 5
|sava
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC