Euronext offers 510-M euros for LSE’s French clearing business
Company stock price information are displayed on screens as they hang above the Paris stock exchange, operated by Euronext NV, in La Defense business district in Paris, France, December 14, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier Euronext said it has offered 510 million euros to buy the London Stock Exchange Group's French clearing business, helping clear the way for LSE Group's proposed $28 billion merger with Deutsche Boerse .
