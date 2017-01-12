Emission probes could widen beyond Re...

Emission probes could widen beyond Renault in France: Minister

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorized levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating. French Minister for Ecology, Sustainable Development and Energy Segolene Royal leaves the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, following the weekly cabinet meeting November 9, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16) Jan 12 Into The Night 143
News Fans from around world celebrate Presley's 82nd... Jan 9 Common Language 2
News Why Marine Le Pen wona t admit that Russia hack... Jan 9 Larry Craig s WC ... 14
News France arrests former Kosovo Prime Minister sou... Jan 7 Teddy 15
News Former Kosovo PM Held in France Jan 6 sava 1
News At CES, the weird takes center stage Jan 5 Dr Wu 1
News Kosovar ex-premier, wanted by Serbia, faces Fre... Jan 5 sava 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Cuba
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,755 • Total comments across all topics: 277,926,883

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC