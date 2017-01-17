Ebenezer Assifuah joins French side L...

Ebenezer Assifuah joins French side Le Havre

Ghana striker Ebenezer Assifuah, who is currently with the Black Stars at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, has sealed a permanent move to French second tier side Le Havre, GHANAsoccernet.com can reveal. The 23-year-old moves from Swiss top-flight side Sion after struggling to hold a regular stating place at the club, Ghana's leading football news outfit Ghanasoccernet.com can reveal.

