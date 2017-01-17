Ebenezer Assifuah joins French side Le Havre
Ghana striker Ebenezer Assifuah, who is currently with the Black Stars at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, has sealed a permanent move to French second tier side Le Havre, GHANAsoccernet.com can reveal. The 23-year-old moves from Swiss top-flight side Sion after struggling to hold a regular stating place at the club, Ghana's leading football news outfit Ghanasoccernet.com can reveal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its...
|Tue
|Listen
|2
|Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16)
|Tue
|Calvin
|146
|The Latest: France: US embassy move in Israel a...
|Jan 15
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|2
|Fans from around world celebrate Presley's 82nd...
|Jan 9
|Common Language
|2
|Why Marine Le Pen wona t admit that Russia hack...
|Jan 9
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|14
|France arrests former Kosovo Prime Minister sou...
|Jan 7
|Teddy
|15
|Former Kosovo PM Held in France
|Jan 6
|sava
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC