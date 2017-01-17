Ebenezer Assifuah joins French side Le Havre

Ghana striker Ebenezer Assifuah, who is currently with the Black Stars at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, has sealed a permanent move to French second tier side Le Havre, GHANAsoccernet.com can reveal. The 23-year-old moves from Swiss top-flight side Sion after struggling to hold a regular stating place at the club, Ghana's leading football news outfit Ghanasoccernet.com can reveal.

