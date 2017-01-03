DNA on Kardashian bindings led French...

DNA on Kardashian bindings led French police to heist suspects

11 hrs ago

Kim Kardashian West participates in a television interview as she arrives for the 20th Annual Webby Awards in Manhattan, New York, U.S., May 16, 2016. DNA traces found on plastic bands used to tie the wrists of Kim Kardashian helped French police arrest 17 suspects in connection with last October's gunpoint robbery of her jewels during a stay in Paris.

