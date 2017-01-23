Diane Kruger and Kirsten Dunst win in...

Diane Kruger and Kirsten Dunst win in the style stakes at Dior show in Paris

15 hrs ago

A handful of Hollywood's best-dressed descended on the French capital on Monday to attend Christian Dior's Spring-Summer 2017 Haute Couture show, and it's fair to say Diane Kruger won for her off-catwalk ensemble. The actress was joined by the likes of Kirsten Dunst, Eva Herzigova and Bianca Jagger at the high-fashion showcase as part of the Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week.



