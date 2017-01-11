Detroit Design Will Be Featured in French Design Biennale in 'Future of Work' Exhibition
Having recently celebrated its one-year status as the first and only UNESCO City of Design in the United States, Detroit is eager to show the world how the city is leveraging its legacy of creativity and innovation to generate opportunity and development. Dozens of Detroiters will showcase their talent this March in France at the 10th edition of Saint-Etienne Design Biennale March 9 - April 9, 2017 in an exhibition exploring how America's former industrial powerhouse is shaping the future of work.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16)
|3 hr
|Fair Game
|141
|Fans from around world celebrate Presley's 82nd...
|Mon
|Common Language
|2
|Why Marine Le Pen wona t admit that Russia hack...
|Jan 9
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|14
|France arrests former Kosovo Prime Minister sou...
|Jan 7
|Teddy
|15
|Former Kosovo PM Held in France
|Jan 6
|sava
|1
|At CES, the weird takes center stage
|Jan 5
|Dr Wu
|1
|Kosovar ex-premier, wanted by Serbia, faces Fre...
|Jan 5
|sava
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC