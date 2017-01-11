Detroit Design Will Be Featured in Fr...

Detroit Design Will Be Featured in French Design Biennale in 'Future of Work' Exhibition

Having recently celebrated its one-year status as the first and only UNESCO City of Design in the United States, Detroit is eager to show the world how the city is leveraging its legacy of creativity and innovation to generate opportunity and development. Dozens of Detroiters will showcase their talent this March in France at the 10th edition of Saint-Etienne Design Biennale March 9 - April 9, 2017 in an exhibition exploring how America's former industrial powerhouse is shaping the future of work.

Chicago, IL

