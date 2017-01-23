China's bitcoin exchanges, eyed by regulators, slap on trading fees
FILE PHOTO: A Bitcoin paper wallet with QR codes and a coin are seen in an illustration picture taken at La Maison du Bitcoin in Paris, France, May 27, 2015. China's three largest bitcoin exchanges, whose activities have drawn increased scrutiny from the central bank, said they will begin charging trading fees effective Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its...
|Jan 17
|Listen
|2
|Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16)
|Jan 17
|Calvin
|146
|The Latest: France: US embassy move in Israel a...
|Jan 15
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|2
|Fans from around world celebrate Presley's 82nd...
|Jan 9
|Common Language
|2
|Why Marine Le Pen wona t admit that Russia hack...
|Jan 9
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|14
|France arrests former Kosovo Prime Minister sou...
|Jan 7
|Teddy
|15
|Former Kosovo PM Held in France
|Jan 6
|sava
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC