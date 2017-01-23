China's bitcoin exchanges, eyed by re...

China's bitcoin exchanges, eyed by regulators, slap on trading fees

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

FILE PHOTO: A Bitcoin paper wallet with QR codes and a coin are seen in an illustration picture taken at La Maison du Bitcoin in Paris, France, May 27, 2015. China's three largest bitcoin exchanges, whose activities have drawn increased scrutiny from the central bank, said they will begin charging trading fees effective Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its... Jan 17 Listen 2
News Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16) Jan 17 Calvin 146
News The Latest: France: US embassy move in Israel a... Jan 15 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 2
News Fans from around world celebrate Presley's 82nd... Jan 9 Common Language 2
News Why Marine Le Pen wona t admit that Russia hack... Jan 9 Larry Craig s WC ... 14
News France arrests former Kosovo Prime Minister sou... Jan 7 Teddy 15
News Former Kosovo PM Held in France Jan 6 sava 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,196 • Total comments across all topics: 278,190,558

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC