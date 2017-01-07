Chile gives France info on man wanted for murder of Japanese woman

A still image from the Daily Motion video-sharing website shows missing Japanese student Narumi Kurosaki and her Chilean ex-boyfriend Nicolas Zepeda Contreras, who has been placed on the international wanted list over her suspected murder. Prosecutors in Chile have given French authorities information about a Chilean man being sought for the alleged murder of a Japanese woman missing in France, a Chilean official said Friday, as French authorities combed a forested area for clues.

