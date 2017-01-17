Central African Republic: French Prie...

Central African Republic: French Priest Convicted of Child Abuse in CAR

A French court sentenced a priest on Thursday to up to five years in jail after finding him guilty of sexually abusing two young boys in the Central African Republic. The priest, whose sentence may be suspended after two years, has also been banned from carrying out any professional activity that puts him in contact with minors.

