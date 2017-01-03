Cannes Lions announces Ambassador for...

Cannes Lions announces Ambassador for the 2017 See It Be It programme

Read more: Bizcommunity

Madonna Badger, chief creative officer, Badger & Winters, will take on the role of Ambassador for the 2017 See It Be It programme at the 2017 Cannes Lions, taking place 17-24 June 2017, Cannes, France. Launched in 2014, the See It Be It initiative aims to provide a unique opportunity to accelerate career progression and change the ratio of female leaders in the industry.

Chicago, IL

