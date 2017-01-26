Bruce Museum celebrates Impressionist...

Bruce Museum celebrates Impressionist giant Alfred Sisley

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

Alfred Sisley's "Church at Moret," 1893, an oil on canvas on loan to the Bruce Museum from the Musee Calvet d'Avignon, France. Alfred Sisley's "Church at Moret," 1893, an oil on canvas on loan to the Bruce Museum from the Musee Calvet d'Avignon, France.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News French candidate Fillon faces questions over wi... 2 hr GOTCHA 1
News The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its... Jan 17 Listen 2
News Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16) Jan 17 Calvin 146
News The Latest: France: US embassy move in Israel a... Jan 15 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 2
News Fans from around world celebrate Presley's 82nd... Jan 9 Common Language 2
News Why Marine Le Pen wona t admit that Russia hack... Jan 9 Larry Craig s WC ... 14
News France arrests former Kosovo Prime Minister sou... Jan 7 Teddy 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,233 • Total comments across all topics: 278,280,453

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC