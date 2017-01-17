Britain becoming US vassal state, says French presidential hopeful Macron

Britain is becoming subservient to a United States that will be extremely difficult to cooperate with judging by President Donald Trump's "serious and worrying" first acts, French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron said on Friday. Former French minister Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Forward !, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, attends a news conference at his campaign headquarters in Paris, France, January 19, 2017.

