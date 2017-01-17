Bonjour! Airline launches new French ...

Bonjour! Airline launches new French destination for Southampton holiday-makers

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Daily Echo

Rodez is the capital of the Aveyron department located in the north east of the Midi-Pyrenees region between the foothills of the Massif Central and the plains of the south west. Due to the geographical location of Rodez, between the Millau Viaduct and the mediaeval village of Conques, its 2,000-year-old history offers a diversity of culture with museums and sites to visit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Echo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its... Tue Listen 2
News Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16) Tue Calvin 146
News The Latest: France: US embassy move in Israel a... Jan 15 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 2
News Fans from around world celebrate Presley's 82nd... Jan 9 Common Language 2
News Why Marine Le Pen wona t admit that Russia hack... Jan 9 Larry Craig s WC ... 14
News France arrests former Kosovo Prime Minister sou... Jan 7 Teddy 15
News Former Kosovo PM Held in France Jan 6 sava 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,734 • Total comments across all topics: 278,059,632

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC