Bonjour! Airline launches new French destination for Southampton holiday-makers
Rodez is the capital of the Aveyron department located in the north east of the Midi-Pyrenees region between the foothills of the Massif Central and the plains of the south west. Due to the geographical location of Rodez, between the Millau Viaduct and the mediaeval village of Conques, its 2,000-year-old history offers a diversity of culture with museums and sites to visit.
