Billy Nungesser goes to France to bolster international travel to Louisiana

20 hrs ago

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser is leading a 27-person delegation to France to bolster international travel to Louisiana. The Republican's current position puts him in charge of culture, recreation and tourism for the state.

