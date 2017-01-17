Angry French winemakers attack Spanis...

Angry French winemakers attack Spanish lorries, block depot

Tension is rising in southern France after winemakers staged a day of action, emptying at least one tanker of Spanish wine and blocking a depot used by the wine subsidiary of Carrefour supermarket. Spanish wine pours out of a tanker after French winemakers smashed open its vats in April 2016.

