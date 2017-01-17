Anger erupts over Trump's order banning refugees from US
In this Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 photo, released by the French Foreign ministry, French foreign minister Jean-Marc Ayrault, right, greets his newly appointed German counterpart, Sigmar Gabriel, before talks at the French Foreign Ministry in Paris, France. In this Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 photo, released by the French Foreign ministry, French foreign minister Jean-Marc Ayrault, left, greets his newly appointed German counterpart, Sigmar Gabriel, before talks at the French Foreign Ministry in Paris, France.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|French candidate Fillon faces questions over wi...
|Jan 26
|GOTCHA
|1
|The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its...
|Jan 17
|Listen
|2
|Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16)
|Jan 17
|Calvin
|146
|The Latest: France: US embassy move in Israel a...
|Jan 15
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|2
|Fans from around world celebrate Presley's 82nd...
|Jan 9
|Common Language
|2
|Why Marine Le Pen wona t admit that Russia hack...
|Jan 9
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|14
|France arrests former Kosovo Prime Minister sou...
|Jan 7
|Teddy
|15
