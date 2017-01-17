Amnesty International: 'draconian' EU...

Amnesty International: 'draconian' EU anti-terror laws target Muslims

A raft of new counterterrorism laws across Europe discriminate against Muslims and refugees, spreading fear and alienation, Amnesty International said in a report on Tuesday. The human rights group sounded the alarm over security measures adopted over the past two years in 14 EU nations, including expanded surveillance powers.

