amfAR's 23rd Cinema Against AIDS Gala, Arrivals, Cannes, France - 19 May 2016 Katy Perry

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid killed it at The Unknown Girl premiere during Cannes in a custom red silk Alexandre Vauthier Couture wrap gown that had a down-to-there plunge and a racy waist-high slit. Teardrop earrings and black strappy Giuseppe Zanotti sandals completed her look.

