Airbus lands Saudi Arabia deal worth up to $8.6 billion
Airbus lands Saudi Arabia deal worth up to $8.6 billion Airbus has agreed to sell a total of 80 A320neo planes to Saudi Arabian airline Flynas. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2k1Coh9 Saudis walk past a model of a Flynas plane during a ceremony for the signing of an agreement with Airbus on Jan. 16, 2017 in the capital Riyadh.
