Airbus deliveries rose 8 percent, ord...

Airbus deliveries rose 8 percent, orders outpaced Boeing in 2016

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Airbus Chief Executive Officer Fabrice Bregier delivers his speech during the annual Airbus Commercial Press Briefing in Blagnac, Southwestern France, January 11, 2017. Airbus Chief Operating Officer-Customers John Leahy delivers his speech during the annual Airbus Commercial Press Briefing in Blagnac, Southwestern France, January 11, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16) 1 hr Heretic 139
News Fans from around world celebrate Presley's 82nd... Mon Common Language 2
News Why Marine Le Pen wona t admit that Russia hack... Jan 9 Larry Craig s WC ... 14
News France arrests former Kosovo Prime Minister sou... Jan 7 Teddy 15
News Former Kosovo PM Held in France Jan 6 sava 1
News At CES, the weird takes center stage Jan 5 Dr Wu 1
News Kosovar ex-premier, wanted by Serbia, faces Fre... Jan 5 sava 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,753 • Total comments across all topics: 277,822,429

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC