After a big year for the US auto market, Ford took a victory lap - but the carmaker isn't slowing down In the past three years, the carmaker has launched a new Mustang; revamped the F-150 pickup truck to use more lightweight aluminum; done the same thing with larger Super Duty pickup, with the first redesign in 20 years; tangled with president-elect Donald Trump; and staged a comeback in competitive sports-car racing by winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans with its new Ford GT supercar, 50 years after an epic 1996 1-2-3 win. In 2016, Ford once again enjoyed a healthy sales year, as the US auto market set a new record on the back of highly profitable vehicles that Ford is good at building: pickups and SUVs.

