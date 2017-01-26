Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested in New York anti-Trump protest
FILE PHOTO: Cast member Shia LaBeouf poses during a photocall for the film ''American Honey'' in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 15, 2016. Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested early on Thursday after a scuffle outside a New York museum where he was chanting "He will not divide us" during a live-streamed protest against President Donald Trump, police said.
