A photograph of the Great Chartist Me...

A photograph of the Great Chartist Meeting on Kennington Common in 1848

In 1838, a People's Charter was drawn up which had six demands: universal manhood suffrage, secret ballot voting, abolition of property qualifications for MPs, payment of MPs, equal electoral districts, and annual elections. The Charter was presented to the House of Commons the following year, having gained over 1.25 million signatures.

Chicago, IL

