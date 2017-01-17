A Paris haute couture collection from conception to catwalk

French fashion designer Franck Sorbier draws his Spring-Summer 2017 Haute Couture fashion collection, in Paris, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016. From the earliest ink sketches to the final touches on this season's stunning floral gowns, Frank Sorbier is one of the last Parisian couturiers to do it all himself.

