A look at the world catering and hosp...

A look at the world catering and hospitality competition in France

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Chefs compete during the second day competition of the two-day world final of the Bocuse dA'Or contest at the Sirha International Hotel Catering and Food trade Exhibition, in Lyon, France. A look at the world catering and hospitality competition in France Chefs compete during the second day competition of the two-day world final of the Bocuse dA'Or contest at the Sirha International Hotel Catering and Food trade Exhibition, in Lyon, France.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its... Jan 17 Listen 2
News Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16) Jan 17 Calvin 146
News The Latest: France: US embassy move in Israel a... Jan 15 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 2
News Fans from around world celebrate Presley's 82nd... Jan 9 Common Language 2
News Why Marine Le Pen wona t admit that Russia hack... Jan 9 Larry Craig s WC ... 14
News France arrests former Kosovo Prime Minister sou... Jan 7 Teddy 15
News Former Kosovo PM Held in France Jan 6 sava 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,744 • Total comments across all topics: 278,258,877

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC