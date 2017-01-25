Chefs compete during the second day competition of the two-day world final of the Bocuse dA'Or contest at the Sirha International Hotel Catering and Food trade Exhibition, in Lyon, France. A look at the world catering and hospitality competition in France Chefs compete during the second day competition of the two-day world final of the Bocuse dA'Or contest at the Sirha International Hotel Catering and Food trade Exhibition, in Lyon, France.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.