A Gloriously Haunting Tour of Abandoned France
If you were to visit France, you'd certainly want to see the hot spots, but you might also want to take in lesser-known but fascinating abandoned places. These are buildings no longer in use, a combination of beautiful and sad, where nature and entropy is reclaiming what man built.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Neatorama.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Marine Le Pen wona t admit that Russia hack...
|1 hr
|Xstain Mullahs
|10
|France arrests former Kosovo Prime Minister sou...
|Sat
|Teddy
|15
|Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16)
|Jan 6
|Into The Night
|134
|Former Kosovo PM Held in France
|Jan 6
|sava
|1
|At CES, the weird takes center stage
|Jan 5
|Dr Wu
|1
|Kosovar ex-premier, wanted by Serbia, faces Fre...
|Jan 5
|sava
|1
|Former Kosovo PM Arrested in France on Serbian ...
|Jan 4
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC