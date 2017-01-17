5G Radio on Trial in France
Researchers in France are preparing a trial that will add more grist to the debate over waveforms for the air interface of 5G cellular. CEA-Leti will begin next month a field trial of a multicarrier waveform it developed using the block-filtered version of OFDM.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DesignLines.
