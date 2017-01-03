2 years after Paris supermarket attac...

2 years after Paris supermarket attack, darkness engulfs memorial candles

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

Could it happen again? Two years ago, four people were murdered in a terror-driven hostage standoff at a kosher supermarket in Paris. For the roughly 250 people who gathered in front of the Hyper Cacher supermarket Monday evening, the answer seemed to be a resounding "yes."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fans from around world celebrate Presley's 82nd... 11 hr Common Language 2
News Why Marine Le Pen wona t admit that Russia hack... 23 hr Larry Craig s WC ... 14
News France arrests former Kosovo Prime Minister sou... Sat Teddy 15
News Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16) Jan 6 Into The Night 134
News Former Kosovo PM Held in France Jan 6 sava 1
News At CES, the weird takes center stage Jan 5 Dr Wu 1
News Kosovar ex-premier, wanted by Serbia, faces Fre... Jan 5 sava 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,746 • Total comments across all topics: 277,775,535

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC