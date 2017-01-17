17:44 Kazakhstan, France mark 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko and Ambassador of France to Kazakhstan Francis Etienne held a joint press conference dedicated to the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the French Republic on January 25, reports the Kazakh Foreign Ministry press service. Both sides expressed satisfaction with strategic partnership between two states and confirmed mutual commitment of Astana and Paris to strengthen and enhance its further development.

