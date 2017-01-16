16 people arrested in connection to K...

16 people arrested in connection to Kim Kardashian's Paris robbery, according to French reports

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Independent.ie

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West attend the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016 in New York City. This file photo taken on September 29, 2016 shows Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble as they attend the Off-white 2017 Spring/Summer ready-to-wear collection fashion show, in Paris.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Marine Le Pen wona t admit that Russia hack... 4 hr Larry Craig s WC ... 14
News France arrests former Kosovo Prime Minister sou... Sat Teddy 15
News Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16) Jan 6 Into The Night 134
News Former Kosovo PM Held in France Jan 6 sava 1
News At CES, the weird takes center stage Jan 5 Dr Wu 1
News Kosovar ex-premier, wanted by Serbia, faces Fre... Jan 5 sava 1
News Former Kosovo PM Arrested in France on Serbian ... Jan 4 Kosovo is part of... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,546 • Total comments across all topics: 277,750,638

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC