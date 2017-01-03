105-year-old Frenchman cycles into history with hour-long ride
French cyclist Robert Marchand reacts as he arrives before attempting to break his own world cycling record at the age of 105, taking part in a one-hour cycling event in the Masters + 100 category held at the Velodrome National in Montigny-les-Bretonneux, southwest of Paris, France, January 4, 2017. French cyclist Robert Marchand prepares to start as he attempts to break his own world cycling record at the age of 105, taking part in a one-hour cycling event in the Masters + 100 category held at the Velodrome National in Montigny-les-Bretonneux, southwest of Paris, France, January 4, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16)
|2 hr
|Into The Night
|129
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Jan 2
|Dina Andrews
|2
|On this day, October 11th (Oct '09)
|Dec 17
|Jelly
|4
|Come Back to Paris
|Nov '16
|solidarity
|3
|President Obama thinks Jerusalem isna t in Israel
|Nov '16
|brightone is drek
|2
|French anti-gay marriage protesters march to re...
|Oct '16
|Abrahamanic Relig...
|1
|The Latest: Greek coast guard rescues boat with...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC