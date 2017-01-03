105-year-old Frenchman cycles into hi...

105-year-old Frenchman cycles into history with hour-long ride

French cyclist Robert Marchand reacts as he arrives before attempting to break his own world cycling record at the age of 105, taking part in a one-hour cycling event in the Masters + 100 category held at the Velodrome National in Montigny-les-Bretonneux, southwest of Paris, France, January 4, 2017. French cyclist Robert Marchand prepares to start as he attempts to break his own world cycling record at the age of 105, taking part in a one-hour cycling event in the Masters + 100 category held at the Velodrome National in Montigny-les-Bretonneux, southwest of Paris, France, January 4, 2017.

