World-record breaking circumnavigator arrives home in France

PARIS: Sailor Thomas Coville arrived in the French port of Brest on Monday morning, hours after smashing the world record for a single-handed non-stop sailing circumnavigation of the globe. Frenchman Coville, 48, crossed a finish line off Brittany on Sunday after a voyage of 49 days three hours seven minutes and 38 seconds in his 31-metre trimaran, slashing more than eight days off the previous record, according to his sponsor Sodebo.

