World-record breaking circumnavigator arrives home in France
PARIS: Sailor Thomas Coville arrived in the French port of Brest on Monday morning, hours after smashing the world record for a single-handed non-stop sailing circumnavigation of the globe. Frenchman Coville, 48, crossed a finish line off Brittany on Sunday after a voyage of 49 days three hours seven minutes and 38 seconds in his 31-metre trimaran, slashing more than eight days off the previous record, according to his sponsor Sodebo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16)
|6 hr
|Heretic
|121
|On this day, October 11th (Oct '09)
|Dec 17
|Jelly
|4
|Come Back to Paris
|Nov '16
|solidarity
|3
|President Obama thinks Jerusalem isna t in Israel
|Nov '16
|brightone is drek
|2
|French anti-gay marriage protesters march to re...
|Oct '16
|Abrahamanic Relig...
|1
|The Latest: Greek coast guard rescues boat with...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|22 hot cars we can't wait to see at the 2016 Pa...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC