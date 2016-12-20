What word best sums up Yuma's year?
"Meaning 'marked by the intense irrational reality of a dream,' or 'unbelievable, fantastic,' the word joins Oxford's 'post-truth' and Dictionary.com 's 'xenophobia' as the year's top choices," the Associated Press notes. The word was highly searched during 2016, and Merriam-Webster's website notes that people came back to it over and over again during the last year.
