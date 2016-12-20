Video shows fleeing Berlin truck atta...

Video shows fleeing Berlin truck attack suspect in Lyon - judicial source

The Tunisian suspect behind the truck attack that killed 12 people in a Berlin Christmas market last week appears to have passed through Lyon in France as he fled to Italy, a French judicial source said on Monday. Video surveillance footage showed Anis Amri at the Lyon-Part-Dieu train station on Thursday, and officials believe it was at the station that he bought a ticket for Chambery, the source said, between Lyon and the Italian border.

Chicago, IL

