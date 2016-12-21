The New Tools of Terror: Vehicular Violence at Center of Recent Attacks
With the news that ISIS has claimed responsibility for Monday's attack in Berlin, the world is seeing another example of terrorists trading bullets and bombs for cars and trucks as a way to more discreetly unleash carnage across the world. On Tuesday afternoon, SITE Intelligence reported that the ISIS terror group has claimed responsibility for the attack, calling the fugitive terror truck driver a "soldier of the Islamic State," that worked "in response to calls for targeting nationals of the international coalition."
