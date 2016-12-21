The New Tools of Terror: Vehicular Violence at Center of Recent Attacks
Plus- updates on seve... -- The man detained after a Christmas market attack that killed 12 people in Berlin was released from custody Tuesday because of insufficient evidence, the federal pr... -- Volkswagen has reached a deal with U.S. regulators to repurchase or recall over 80,000 vehicles affected in its emissions cheating scandal. U.S. District Ju... - With the news that ISIS has claimed responsibility for Monday's attack in Berlin, the world is seeing another example of terrorists trading bullets and bombs for cars and trucks as a way to more discreetly unleash carnage across the world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|On this day, October 11th (Oct '09)
|Dec 17
|Jelly
|4
|Come Back to Paris
|Nov '16
|solidarity
|3
|President Obama thinks Jerusalem isna t in Israel
|Nov '16
|brightone is drek
|2
|French anti-gay marriage protesters march to re...
|Oct '16
|Abrahamanic Relig...
|1
|The Latest: Greek coast guard rescues boat with...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|22 hot cars we can't wait to see at the 2016 Pa...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|The burkini ban and human rights
|Sep '16
|Shorey
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC