Slain Berlin attack suspect had used train station in Lyon

9 hrs ago

French authorities say the main suspect in Berlin's deadly Christmas market attack made a stop in the eastern French city of Lyon, yet they still don't know how he entered French soil. The Paris prosecutors' office says Tuesday that Anis Amri, who was shot dead Friday outside a deserted train station in a Milan suburb following a four-day manhunt, bought his train ticket for the Italian city at Lyon's Part Dieu train station.

