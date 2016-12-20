Seeing Berlin attacked, Nice relives ...

Seeing Berlin attacked, Nice relives truck rampage horror

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

In this Sunday, July 17, 2016 file photo, a French flag stands among a floral tribute for the victims killed during a deadly attack, on the famed Boulevard des Anglais in Nice, southern France. Residents of the French Riviera city of Nice that lived through the truck rampage horror in July 2016, are reliving it this week following a chillingly similar narrative in Berlin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News On this day, October 11th (Oct '09) Dec 17 Jelly 4
News Come Back to Paris Nov '16 solidarity 3
News President Obama thinks Jerusalem isna t in Israel Nov '16 brightone is drek 2
News French anti-gay marriage protesters march to re... Oct '16 Abrahamanic Relig... 1
News The Latest: Greek coast guard rescues boat with... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News 22 hot cars we can't wait to see at the 2016 Pa... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News The burkini ban and human rights Sep '16 Shorey 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,493 • Total comments across all topics: 277,329,793

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC