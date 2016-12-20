Security forces 'vigilant' after Berl...

Security forces 'vigilant' after Berlin attack

The Taoiseach has written to German Chancellor Angela Merkel to express sympathy over the Berlin attack and said security forces in Ireland remained vigilant. The suspect, 24-year-old Anis Amri, travelled to Italy from Germany via France, taking advantage of Europe's open-border Schengen pact to cross the continent undetected.

Chicago, IL

