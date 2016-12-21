Prize Winners On Top in France, Spain

Prize Winners On Top in France, Spain

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Publishers' Weekly

Lela Slimani's thriller Chanson douce, which opens with the killing of two children by their caretaker, took the top spot on the fiction bestseller list in France at the end of November. Earlier that month, the book won the Prix Goncourt, France's top literary award.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Publishers' Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w... Wed Dina Andrews 1
News Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16) Dec 28 Heretic 125
News On this day, October 11th (Oct '09) Dec 17 Jelly 4
News Come Back to Paris Nov '16 solidarity 3
News President Obama thinks Jerusalem isna t in Israel Nov '16 brightone is drek 2
News French anti-gay marriage protesters march to re... Oct '16 Abrahamanic Relig... 1
News The Latest: Greek coast guard rescues boat with... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,106 • Total comments across all topics: 277,478,194

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC