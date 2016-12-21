Prize Winners On Top in France, Spain
Lela Slimani's thriller Chanson douce, which opens with the killing of two children by their caretaker, took the top spot on the fiction bestseller list in France at the end of November. Earlier that month, the book won the Prix Goncourt, France's top literary award.
