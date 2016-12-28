Getting through the holidays in the average-sized home can produce stress crammed in with family and friends and out-of-town guests, floors scattered with opened boxes, too many dishes and not enough sink and a Christmas tree under attack from toddle Pricey Pads: Celebrity Edition Getting through the holidays in the average-sized home can produce stress crammed in with family and friends and out-of-town guests, floors scattered with opened boxes, too many dishes and not enough sink and a Christmas tree under attack from toddle Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2016/12/28/pricey-pads-celebrity-edition/95912070/ Getting through the holidays in the average-sized home can produce stress crammed in with family and friends and out-of-town guests, floors scattered with opened boxes, too many dishes and not enough sink and a Christmas tree under ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.