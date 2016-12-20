Prairie Island parts made at French f...

Prairie Island parts made at French forge that is being investigated

A growing investigation of nuclear plant components made in France and sold in Europe and the United States is getting special attention at Xcel Energy's Prairie Island facility. The two nuclear reactor vessels at Prairie Island are largely built of steel made decades ago at Le Creusot forge in France.

Chicago, IL

