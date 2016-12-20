Pilot fatigue, low altitude approach ...

Pilot fatigue, low altitude approach causes of fatal 2015 plane crash in Houlton

Fatigue and an unauthorized nighttime approach below standard minimum altitude were factors in a fatal plane crash near the airport here in August 2015, federal investigators have concluded. Bakary Doucoure, 30,of Le Blanc, France, was killed when the twin-engine Piper PA-44-180 he was piloting crashed at 2 a.m. Aug. 27, 2015, into some trees and landed in a pond about 2.5 nautical miles short of the Houlton International Airport.

Chicago, IL

