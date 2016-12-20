Pilot fatigue, low altitude approach causes of fatal 2015 plane crash in Houlton

Fatigue and an unauthorized nighttime approach below standard minimum altitude were factors in a fatal plane crash near the airport here in August 2015, federal investigators have concluded. Bakary Doucoure, 30,of Le Blanc, France, was killed when the twin-engine Piper PA-44-180 he was piloting crashed at 2 a.m. Aug. 27, 2015, into some trees and landed in a pond about 2.5 nautical miles short of the Houlton International Airport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.