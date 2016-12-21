Opening Credits: Durham Cinematheque ...

Opening Credits: Durham Cinematheque celebrates birth of moviegoing

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

Local filmmaker Anna Kipervaser shows Len Stanley how to hand-crank a 1950s era Bell & Howell projector. With the hand-crank function, you can run the film slow, fast, and backward.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w... 17 hr Dina Andrews 1
News Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16) Wed Heretic 125
News On this day, October 11th (Oct '09) Dec 17 Jelly 4
News Come Back to Paris Nov '16 solidarity 3
News President Obama thinks Jerusalem isna t in Israel Nov '16 brightone is drek 2
News French anti-gay marriage protesters march to re... Oct '16 Abrahamanic Relig... 1
News The Latest: Greek coast guard rescues boat with... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Mexico
  2. Wall Street
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,363 • Total comments across all topics: 277,430,977

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC