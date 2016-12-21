New York, wary after Europe attacks, ...

New York, wary after Europe attacks, tightens security for New Year's Eve

Members of the New York Police Department's Counterterrorism Bureau patrol Times Square in the lead up to New Year's celebrations in Manhattan, New York City, U.S. December 29, 2016. New York City will deploy sand-filled trucks and thousands of police officers as part of a beefed-up plan to protect revelers at this year's New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square, mindful of two deadly truck attacks in Europe this year.

Chicago, IL

