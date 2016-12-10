New Year's Eve terror LOCKDOWN: UK cities on red alert as crowds set to see in 2017
Huge crowds will pour on to the streets of the likes of London, Birmingham and Manchester tonight to see in the 2017. BTP Superintendent Andy Morgan confirmed a "thorough security boost" following "a different type of threat" seen in France this summer.
