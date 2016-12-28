New age of politeness arrives in France
Paris: Rocked by terror attacks and racked by national gloom over mass unemployment and economic stagnation, France is going through an identity crisis with just four months to go before presidential elections That is according to Frederic Rouvillois, a Gallic author who has charted the history of politeness in France from the Revolution to the present day. "There is undoubtedly a link between the economic and social crisis, the rise of unemployment and the rising awareness of the importance of being polite," Rouvillois said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16)
|9 hr
|Heretic
|125
|On this day, October 11th (Oct '09)
|Dec 17
|Jelly
|4
|Come Back to Paris
|Nov '16
|solidarity
|3
|President Obama thinks Jerusalem isna t in Israel
|Nov '16
|brightone is drek
|2
|French anti-gay marriage protesters march to re...
|Oct '16
|Abrahamanic Relig...
|1
|The Latest: Greek coast guard rescues boat with...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|22 hot cars we can't wait to see at the 2016 Pa...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC