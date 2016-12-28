New age of politeness arrives in France

New age of politeness arrives in France

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

Paris: Rocked by terror attacks and racked by national gloom over mass unemployment and economic stagnation, France is going through an identity crisis with just four months to go before presidential elections That is according to Frederic Rouvillois, a Gallic author who has charted the history of politeness in France from the Revolution to the present day. "There is undoubtedly a link between the economic and social crisis, the rise of unemployment and the rising awareness of the importance of being polite," Rouvillois said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16) 9 hr Heretic 125
News On this day, October 11th (Oct '09) Dec 17 Jelly 4
News Come Back to Paris Nov '16 solidarity 3
News President Obama thinks Jerusalem isna t in Israel Nov '16 brightone is drek 2
News French anti-gay marriage protesters march to re... Oct '16 Abrahamanic Relig... 1
News The Latest: Greek coast guard rescues boat with... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News 22 hot cars we can't wait to see at the 2016 Pa... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,989 • Total comments across all topics: 277,405,644

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC