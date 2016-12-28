New age of politeness arrives in France

Paris: Rocked by terror attacks and racked by national gloom over mass unemployment and economic stagnation, France is going through an identity crisis with just four months to go before presidential elections That is according to Frederic Rouvillois, a Gallic author who has charted the history of politeness in France from the Revolution to the present day. "There is undoubtedly a link between the economic and social crisis, the rise of unemployment and the rising awareness of the importance of being polite," Rouvillois said.

