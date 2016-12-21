Nation-Now 55 mins ago 7:25 a.m.U.S. cities bolster security following Berlin attack

Nation-Now 55 mins ago 7:25 a.m.U.S. ...

U.S. cities bolster security following Berlin attack

Wednesday Dec 21

Cities around the U.S. on Tuesday bolstered security around holiday events following a deadly attack on a crowded Berlin Christmas market that the Islamic State claimed one of its followers carried out. The terror group claimed responsibility for the attack that killed 12 and injured 50 as German authorities resumed searching for the truck driver who plowed into revelers at the Christmas market.

