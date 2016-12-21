Nation-Now 55 mins ago 7:25 a.m.U.S. cities bolster security following Berlin attack
Cities around the U.S. on Tuesday bolstered security around holiday events following a deadly attack on a crowded Berlin Christmas market that the Islamic State claimed one of its followers carried out. The terror group claimed responsibility for the attack that killed 12 and injured 50 as German authorities resumed searching for the truck driver who plowed into revelers at the Christmas market.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|On this day, October 11th (Oct '09)
|Dec 17
|Jelly
|4
|Come Back to Paris
|Nov '16
|solidarity
|3
|President Obama thinks Jerusalem isna t in Israel
|Nov '16
|brightone is drek
|2
|French anti-gay marriage protesters march to re...
|Oct '16
|Abrahamanic Relig...
|1
|The Latest: Greek coast guard rescues boat with...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|22 hot cars we can't wait to see at the 2016 Pa...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|The burkini ban and human rights
|Sep '16
|Shorey
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC